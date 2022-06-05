Bryce Thornton showcases his skills to Alabama

Bryce Thornton, three-star athlete from Milton High School in Georgia, is one of several top recruits who participated in the Nick Saban Football Camp on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. It was Alabama's second camp this summer while it was Thornton's first and only camp he will attend this summer.

"It was great," Thornton said. "I worked out at star and safety. I had three picks, and they said they love how I play the game.

"I talked to Coach Saban after camp. He said he liked how I played today. He enjoyed watching me play and wants me to come back for an official visit. I will go back in the fall for my official."

Thornton announced a top five on April 24: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Miami. He replaced Georgia with a few additional schools including Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State and Texas.

He is not expected to make a decision until after visits this fall with Florida and Miami as the only schools receiving officials this month.

"What stood out about the camp is how the coaches helped me,” he said of Alabama. "I also enjoyed meeting new people. I worked out with Coach Kelly. I liked it. I'd say just being around the people there and being coached by T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and Coach Saban was the best part.

'"I feel great about Bama. They are high on my list. I just like the people there. I can feel that they want to win and help kids out."

Watch junior season highlights!