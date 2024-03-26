Alabama football has incredible depth across the board on the offensive side of the ball, but perhaps one of the most overlooked position groups on the Crimson Tide depth chart is the tight ends.

Even after seeing four-star freshman Caleb Odom switch to the wide receiver position, this spring Alabama should be well-stocked when it comes to tight ends. The Tide's current unit features a blend of veterans, such as C.J. Dippre and Robbie Ouzts, along with young talents in Ty Lockwood and Danny Lewis Jr.

That has first-year tight end coach Bryan Ellis licking his chops. The former Georgia Southern offensive coordinator has been working with his players for almost a month and has been pleased with what he’s seen so far.

“So far, so good, working hard,” Ellis said. “You got a good mixture of young guys and old guys. Some guys with experience, and some guys who I think have very bright futures ahead of them.”

Among the familiar returning faces to the tight end room is senior Robbie Ouzts who will be playing his fourth season with the Crimson Tide, with a prominent veteran presence to show for it so far.

“In college football, people are moving around a lot, it’s the nature of the job,” Ouzts said. “The leadership we have here, the core of the team, we’re here to tell the younger guys like, ‘hey, we’re Alabama, this is what we do.’ It doesn’t matter who’s coaching us, it doesn’t matter who’s on the sideline, this is how we’re going to do things and play football.”

Ouzts has played in 38 games across his collegiate career, primarily playing the role of a lead blocker, but has been known to go out for a pass or two. Last season, the South Carolina native hauled in three passes for 33 yards, and a touchdown as well.

“I think what Robbie doesn’t get enough credit for is that Robbie has great hands,” Ellis said. “He’s a threat in the passing game, he can catch the ball, he’s tough with it after he catches it. Very mature kid, obviously had a lot of success here, and played a lot of football. I’m just here not to mess him up.”

On the contrary, Dippre primarily played a role as a receiving tight end, rather than a blocker. The former Maryland Terrapin transferred to Alabama last season, and finished his junior campaign with 11 receptions for 187 yards, being a constant threat over the middle of the field.

Though he has been dealing with an injury for part of the spring, Dippre has been back in action for the last couple of practices.

“He’s back and doing well,” Ellis said. “When you’re a good guy, when you do the things the right way and have the talent and the God given ability that he has, success is going to find you and he’s looked well coming off his injury.”

While a lot of the Alabama tight ends have had an established role on the roster for at least a season, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer changed things up by bringing in one of his former players from the Washington Huskies, Josh Cuevas.

Cuevas wasn’t always utilized in the Huskies' offense last season, as he only hauled in four passes, but was able to rack up 164 yards on his receptions, seemingly being able to make the most out of his opportunities with the ball in his hands.

“He’s awesome,” Ellis said. “Another one who is a great kid who works his butt off. He’s tough. I think at the tight end position, it starts and ends with toughness, you got to have courage. In this league, it’s even more about that, and he has plenty of it. I’m very fortunate that [DeBoer] brought him with him.”

Now at the halfway point in the spring, Alabama will have seven more practices to prepare for the A-Day game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 13 at 3 p.m. CT. With a fluctuating depth chart at the tight end position, there will be several players to keep an eye on.