Brookwood QB Dylan Lonergan looks back on recruitment, ahead to future
The phone belonging to Brookwood (Ga.) QB Dylan Lonergan, Alabama's second QB commit, rings a lot less now than it did a few weeks ago. "It has been great to not have to charge my phone as much," j...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news