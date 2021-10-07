Briarwood Christian QB gaining steam on the recruiting trail

Christopher Vizzina, 2023 three-star quarterback from Briarwood Christian in Birmingham, Alabama, has received an abundance of early attention which has resulted in 18 scholarship offers including recent ones from Arizona, Auburn, Florida and Penn State. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Tennessee have also expressed interest, but have yet to offer.

"It's just a huge blessing," Vizzina told BamaInsider. "God had blessed me with great people that help me through the process."

Vizzina does not list any early favorites. He mentioned Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan State and Penn State as the schools currently recruiting him the hardest. He attended the Clemson/Georgia game, Florida/Alabama game, and he has been to Tuscaloosa twice this fall (Mercer, Ole Miss).

He grew up going to games at Byrant-Denny Stadium. The Alabama game invites from the Tide staff indicates there is interest and the evaluation process will continue.

"I honestly think they are just still evaluating me," he said. "Coach O'Brien has said he shows my stuff to Coach Saban. Coach O'Brien has been watching my film from every game this year. I talked to Coach Saban this past weekend. He said how I was having a great season."

The in-state recruit enjoyed the trip to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Tide's 42-21 win against Ole Miss. The atmosphere was a little more intense than Alabama's home opener against Mercer.

"It was awesome," he said. "I loved it. I got to talk to Bryce (Young) a little bit. I thought he played great. He's balling out so far this season. He's very fun to watch. The atmosphere was great. I am very glad I decided to go.”

Vizzina spoke with several coaches including Nick Saban, Bill O'Brien, Alex Mortensen and Freddie Roach (area recruiter) during his return visit. He has enjoyed the time spent with the Crimson Tide thus far in his recruitment, and the relationship with Alabama's offensive coordinator.

"I've been going to games since I was little," Vizzina said. "I've gone twice as a recruit. I just love how much it means at Alabama. Everything means more. Every aspect of the game is treated like a championship.

"I really like Coach O'Brien; justbgetting to know him over the last couple of months. He believes in me. He will always let me know how to improve."

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete has completed 79-of-98 passes for 1,315 yards with 17 touchdowns and zero interceptions this fall. He has added 439 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns. Vizzina will lead his undefeated team (7-0) against Mountain Brook (5-1) on Thursday night.