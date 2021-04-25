 Alabama Crimson Tide football news
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-25 14:26:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Brian Robinson Jr. to continue linage of great running backs for Alabama

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0hwcEtZY1dpV0hRP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Brian Robinson Jr. has returns for his extra senior season in 2021 and after playing in a career total of 52 games, he has the experience and talent to continue the great linage of Alabama running backs.

Related content

Texas commitment excited about Alabama offer

A look at Alabama's defensive depth chart following A-Day

Message Boards

Dang Tua!

Najee Harris bringing the heat for the Tide

Kendrick blackshire

Xavier Williams waiting patiently to showcase his abilities

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0JTMnpuZmhDdTA4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}