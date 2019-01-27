Alabama appears to be on the verge of poaching another assistant from Mississippi State. According to a report from Football Scoop, Mississippi State defensive line coach Brian Baker has accepted a role on the Crimson Tide's staff. Craig Kuligowski currently serves as Alabama’s defensive line coach but is not expected to return to the team for the upcoming season.

Baker has served as the defensive line coach at Mississippi State since 2016. He reportedly signed a two-year contract extension through 2020.

Last season, Baker helped Mississippi State rank No. 12 in the nation with 39 sacks. The Bulldogs also ranked No. 1 in total defense (263.1 yards per game), No. 2 in rushing defense (95.08 ypg) and No. 7 in passing defense (168 ypg). Mississippi State had two defensive linemen earn All-American honors in Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat.

Earlier this month, Alabama hired Mississippi State running backs coach Charles Huff. Alabama has not announced any hires this offseason.

Baker previously coached defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys (2011-12), Carolina Panthers (2009-10), St. Louis Rams (2006-08), Minnesota Vikings (2001, 2004-05), Detroit Lions (1997-2000) and San Diego Chargers (1996). He also has experience coaching linebackers for the Washington Redskins (2014), Cleveland Browns (2013), Minnesota Vikings (2002-03) and Georgia Tech (1987-95). Baker served as Georgia Tech’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in 1995.

Baker would be the seventh new assistant to join Alabama’s staff this season, joining Huff, Steve Sarkisian, Holman Wiggins, Kyle Flood, Charles Kelly and Sal Sunseri.

Five assistants from last year’s coaching staff have taken new jobs with other teams as offensive coordinator Mike Locksley (Maryland), defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi (Cleveland Browns), co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis (Michigan), associate head coach/ quarterback coach Dan Enos (Miami) and offensive line coach Brent Key (Georgia Tech).