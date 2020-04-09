Alabama basketball’s roster could look drastically different next season. The Crimson Tide has been busy over the last month as it brought in three new commitments while seeing Kira Lewis Jr., John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones all declare for the draft without an agent.

Alabama is currently losing senior James “Beetle” Bolden, while Raymond Hawkins is set to transfer from the program after one year. While there might still be plenty of comings and goings in the future, today we will break down where the Crimson Tide’s roster stands as of now.