Over the next month, Johnson will provide his insight and analysis into Alabama’s program as the Crimson Tide continues its spring camp. Today we turn to a topic he knows very well by asking him to name five players to watch in the trenches for next season.

BamaInsider is pleased to welcome former All-American offensive lineman Mike Johnson to our team this spring. Johnson, a native of Pensacola, Fla., played at Alabama from 2006-09 and helped the Crimson Tide to its first national championship under head coach Nick Saban during the 2009 season.

Leatherwood took over the starting spot at right guard last season after serving as the backup left tackle during his freshman year. The switch payed off as the former five-star was selected to the All-SEC second team by the league coaches while earning a 65 grade from Pro Football Focus. It appears Leatherwood will be on the move again this year as he shifted back to left tackle during Alabama’s opening practice of camp last week.

Why Johnson likes him: "Listen, what’s not to like about Alex Leatherwood? All the physical tools, the traits are there. The length, the leg-bend, the knee-bend, the lateral movement side to side. When he came in against Georgia in the national title game two years ago, I was so impressed that he had the combination of length to get separation while he also having the strength not to have to dip his head and get his face involved in taking on bull-rushes from Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy.

"Obviously, Jonah Williams was a heck of a starter at the left tackle spot, and I didn’t find it shocking at all that Leatherwood found a home at guard because he’s too good to keep off the field. Naturally, moving him back to left tackle, and I think that’s where he’s more suited to play, I think it becomes obvious for everybody who watches him."



Where Johnson says he can improve: "He’s the kind of guy that I’m going to watch for with concepts. When you have a guy that played the year before and they’re sliding back into a role, particularly at a different position, understanding concepts is key. Playing tackle is a lot different than playing guard. When you’re at guard, you’re playing next to a center who is calling out the Mike point, Mike linebacker, and he’s making double-team calls. When you’re at tackle, you’re another man removed from that. It’s just an extra layer of communication, particularly in away games or in neutral-site games.

"I look for Leatherwood to make that kind of third-year leap. I think that he’s the kind of guy who has enough knowledge under his belt now to where the sky’s going to be the limit."