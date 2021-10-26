Breaking down Bryce Young's scrambles against Tennessee

Bryce Young is finally beginning to flash the scrambling ability that earned him the distinction of the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class. After attempting just nine rushes over Alabama’s first six games, the five-star quarterback has recorded 12 non-sack carries the past two weeks. That included eight attempted rushes for 56 yards and two touchdowns during the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 victory over Tennessee last weekend. “He was shifty coming out of the backfield,” Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. said after the game. “He was just showing his scrambling ability and showing why he was the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in his class. Many people question his ability to run and he showed he could run the ball today.” Against Tennessee, five of Young’s rushing attempts went for first downs, including touchdown runs of 5 and 6 yards, both coming on third down. Following the game, Nick Saban said he’d rather his quarterback not have to carry the ball but admitted that it has been beneficial to Alabama as of late. “He’s done a really good job of scrambling,” Saban said. “He’s really deceptively quick and has a really good burst and moves around very effectively in the pocket, so he’s not easy to sack.” Here’s a look at each of Young’s attempted runs against Tennessee over the weekend.

Second-and-8 from the Tennessee 20 | 8:47, Q1

Young’s first scramble of the game came on Alabama’s opening possession as he juked out a trio of defenders for a 12-yard gain deep in Tennessee territory. Holding onto the ball for what felt like an eternity in the pocket, the nimble passer appeared to invite pressure before rolling to his right to avoid defensive end LaTrell Bumphus. From there, Young cut inside to blow past linebacker Aaron Beasly and then skipped past linebacker Jeremy Banks for a first down at the Tennessee 8-yard line. Robinson ran in a touchdown on the next play to put Alabama on the board first.

Third-and-goal from the Tennessee 5 | 9:35, Q1

With Alabama trailing 14-7 in the second quarter, Young recorded the first rushing touchdown of his college career, buying time in the pocket before breaking for the end zone. The quarterback rolled to his right, keeping his eyes peeled for an open receiver until finally deciding to tuck the ball near the line of scrimmage. From there, he scooted in untouched for the score.

Third-and-7 from the Tennessee 17 | 3:13, Q2

With the game tied at 14 late in the second quarter, Young once again helped Alabama pick up a crucial first down with his feet, juking out defensive back Alontae Taylor at the line of scrimmage en route to an 11-yard gain. After scanning the field, the quarterback quickly realized none of his receivers were open and decided to take matters into his own hands. A former basketball star, Young used his quick feet to stagger past Taylor, allowing him to easily pick up the first down.

First-and-10 from the Alabama 47 | 0:40, Q2

Leading by a touchdown late in the first half, Alabama operated out of its two-minute offense as it looked to extend its advantage before the break. Taking a snap near midfield, Young searched for receivers before electing to tuck the ball for a 3-yard gain. The quarterback probably could have picked up more yardage had he chosen to run earlier on the play. However, Alabama was running out of time, so it made sense to look for better options downfield. It would have been better if Young was able to throw the ball away or get out of bounds, but at that point, the Tide had all three of its timeouts. Ultimately, it didn’t matter as the quarterback was sacked for a loss of 11 on the next play before throwing an incomplete pass on third-and-long to end the drive.

Third-and-13 from the Alabama 25 | 11:07, Q3

For the most part, Young's decision-making on whether or not to run was spot-on. However, he did miss an opportunity to pass the ball during Alabama’s second possession in the third quarter. Facing a third-and-long, Young had receiver John Metchie III open in zone coverage across the middle of the field but elected to tuck the ball and run to his left, picking up just 3 yards while finishing well short of the first-down marker. Tennessee went on to block the ensuing punt, setting up a field goal to cut Alabama’s lead to 21-17.

Third-and-7 from the Tennessee 46 | 7:47, Q3

Dropping back out of the shotgun, Young darted through a hole up the middle for a 16-yard gain — his longest run of the night. The quarterback cut to his left in the pocket to avoid blitzing defensive back Doniko Slaughter before making Beasley miss at the line of scrimmage. After that, Young turned on the jets down the middle of the field for the first down. The run helped extend a scoring drive that ended with a 45-yard field goal from Will Reichard.

Third-and-4 from the Tennessee 6 | 15:00, Q4

Young’s second rushing touchdown of the game, helped Alabama extend its lead to two scores to begin the fourth quarter. Taking a snap out of the shotgun, the quarterback moved forward in the pocket, pump-faking a throw before tucking the ball for a 6-yard score. Young once again caused Beasley to whiff on a tackle at the 4-yard line before diving in from 2 yards out. Young appeared to fumble the ball before crossing the end zone. However, the play was reviewed and the touchdown was confirmed.

First-and-10 from the Tennessee 18 | 11:01, Q4

Young’s final run was also his least significant of the night. After an interception from Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis gave the Tide the ball at the Tennessee 18-yard line, Young started off the ensuing by running for no gain. Facing immediate pressure, the quarterback did well to avoid a sack before staggering out of the pocket toward the line of scrimmage. Alabama put the game away four plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run from Robinson to go up 45-24 with 8:51 remaining.