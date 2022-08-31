TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite releasing a depth chart, Nick Saban is keeping his cornerback competition close to the vest. Monday, Alabama gave all four of its top cornerbacks co-starer status as Kool-Aid McKinstry and Eli Ricks shared one spot on the depth chart while Terrion Arnold and Khyree Jackson split the other. While only two of those candidates will earn a starting nod during the season opener against Utah State, it’s likely each member of the quartet will receive significant reps Saturday night. Earlier this week, Saban spoke about the importance of consistency among his cornerbacks, stating there is typically a handful of critical plays that pop up at the position every game. When asked about the cornerback competition during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, he said all four of his candidates have made “significant progress” while stating that he was “anxious to see how they all play in the first game.” Before Alabama takes the field against Utah State, here’s a breakdown of each of the cornerback candidates.

Kool-Aid McKinstry | 6-1, 188 | So.

It was somewhat of a surprise that McKinstry wasn’t named as an outright starter Monday. The five-star sophomore has the most experience in Alabama’s defense after making six starts over 14 appearances last season. McKinstry dealt with some growing pains last year but managed to earn Freshman All-SEC honors, recording an interception and a pass breakup to go with 26 tackles, including a sack. After starting each of Alabama's final four games, he worked with the first-team defense throughout the entire offseason. He’ll all but certainly be one of the first two Crimson Tide cornerbacks to take the field Saturday. What’s been said: "Kool-Aid has developed really good. He knows the plays more better. His technique is improving and I feel like he's getting more confident, confident and comfortable. When he gets confident and comfortable, he's a great player." — defensive back Brian Branch

Terrion Arnold | 6-0, 188 | R-Fr.

Arnold was one of Alabama’s biggest risers this offseason. Despite not seeing the field last year, he managed to climb up the depth chart, working with the second unit during practice by the end of the season. Injuries to Jackson and Ricks earlier this month allowed Arnold to work with the first-team defense during both of Alabama’s preseason scrimmages. The redshirt freshman took advantage of the opportunity, as Saban praised him for his consistency and improved confidence earlier this week. While Jackson and Ricks are back to full health, their time away from the field this month could give Arnold the starting nod across from McKinstry during opener. What’s been said: “He’s becoming more of a leader as a young guy for this team. He’s stepping up to the role very well. He’s playing very well and he’s playing very confident. I think that’s what has really changed from last year is his confidence. With his confidence, he’s playing very well and we like that.” — safety Jordan Battle

Khyree Jackson | 6-3, 198 | Sr.

Jackson earned his first career start during the national championship game against Georgia last season. That appearance featured a pair of costly miscues as he committed a pass-interference penalty before allowing a 40-yard touchdown to allow the Bulldogs to take the lead for good in the fourth quarter. Jackson rebounded this spring, taking on the majority of the first-team reps across from McKinstry. While a groin injury has limited him this month, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him take over one of the starter spots early this season. What’s been said: “He and Eli [Ricks] both have really rare length to be as athletic as they are. But you’ve got to use the length to your advantage. You’ve got to use the length to help you jam people. You’ve got to lose the length to help you bump back and swat balls. I think both guys are certainly learning how to do that and learning how to do that and trying to do that to their advantage. I think that kind of size is a little unique to the position, but I think there are a lot of bigger receivers now, so having guys like that is really a good thing in the long run.”

Eli Ricks | 6-2, 190 | Jr.