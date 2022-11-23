Barring a string of absolute chaos over the next two weeks, No. 7 Alabama will miss out on the College Football Playoff.

Sure, there’s still a path for the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 in the SEC) to play for the title, but it would require five or six outcomes to go its way in order to move into the top four. Even then, the committee would have a big decision to make in terms of allowing a team with two losses and no conference title to make the field.

However, these next two weeks will still be interesting for Alabama as it waits to find out what bowl game it will be sent to. If the Crimson Tide takes care of business against Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, it will find itself in a “New Year’s Six” bowl. However, the location of this year’s postseason matchup will also be determined by how other SEC teams fair in the coming weeks.

Here’s a look at all of Alabama’s postseason possibilities. For the dreamers out there, we’ll start with the highly-unlikly chance the Crimson Tide sneaks into the College Football Playoff.