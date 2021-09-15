Breaking down Alabama's backfield after two games

With Najee Harris now carrying the ball for the Pittsburgh Steelers, things are a bit different in Alabama’s backfield. As expected the Crimson Tide has gone without a bell-cow back through its first two games, opting instead to spread out carries more evenly among starter Brian Robinson Jr. and reserves Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams. While it’s difficult to truly judge off a two-game sample size, Alabama’s production on the ground has dipped so far without its reigning Doak Walker Award winner. The Tide is currently averaging 152.5 rushing yards per game, down from the 183.46 it averaged with Harris at the helm. Still, Alabama has plenty of talent to choose from among its stable of backs. Tuesday, Robinson was asked to break down the Tide’s backfield, describing what each ball carrier brings to the offense. Here’s a look at the starter’s assessment as well as a breakdown of how each back has performed this season.

Brian Robinson Jr.

Size: 6-1, 225 Carries: 22 Yards: 130 TDs: 1 Avg: 5.91 Robinson didn’t include himself in his breakdown, but safety Jordan Battle chimed in on the starter’s skill set, calling him a “punisher” out of the backfield. That description checks out. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson has recorded 99 of his 130 yards after contact, averaging a team-high 4.5 yards after contact per carry. For perspective, Harris averaged just 3.26 yards after contact per carry last season. Through two games, Robinson has received 30.55 percent of Alabama’s carries as opposed to the 19 percent of the workload he averaged last season. With the fifth-year senior taking on more knocks this year, Nick Saban has challenged him to add more elusiveness to his game. “He wants me to work on avoiding tackles,” Robinson said. “Not being as physical all the time, but sometimes if I can avoid tackles or make people miss…I should work on trying to make people miss instead of always being so physical and taking so many hits all the time. That’s something I can work on to be more effective in the open field, making people miss.”

Trey Sanders

Size: 6-0, 214 Carries: 15 Yards: 71 TDs: 1 Avg: 4.73 Sanders has been a feel-good story for Alabama as the redshirt sophomore recovered from his second straight season-ending injury after sustaining multiple fractures and soft-tissue damage in his hip following a car accident last November. Robinson described Sanders as “a little bit more physical” but “also fast.” Unlike Robinson, Sanders hasn’t been as successful in breaking tackles as he is currently averaging a team-low 1.8 yards per carry after contact. However, the five-star back’s 20-yard touchdown run against Miami is the Tide’s longest carry of the year. Sanders ranks second on the team averaging 7.5 carries per game, one carry per game more than McClellan. Those two figure to battle for Alabama’s second spot in the rotation behind Robinson.

Jase McClellan

Size: 5-11, 212 Carries: 13 Yards: 49 TDs: 1 Avg: 3.77 Despite ranking third on the team in carries, McClellan has served as the second back in Alabama’s rotation so far this season. The sophomore has also been the Tide’s most productive back in the receiving game, recording four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. Robinson described McClellan as “one of those strong, physical guys with speed.” So far, that’s been accurate as the 5-foot-11, 212-pounder has averaged 3.62 yards per carry after contact while showing his athleticism on several big plays. McClellan recorded three touchdowns last week against Mercer, returning a blocked punt 33 yards before running in a 5-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 and finding the end zone for a 21-yard score on a screen pass from Bryce Young.

Roydell Williams