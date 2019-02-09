The Alabama recruiting machine keeps on rolling as the Crimson Tide brought in 27 players in this year’s class.

By position, Alabama added six defensive linemen, five offensive linemen, five defensive backs, four linebackers, two quarterbacks, a pair of running backs and one player each at placekicker, tight end and wide receiver. Over the next week, BamaInsider will break down each one of those groups to see where Alabama stands moving forward. Today we continue with the offensive line.



