Brian Branch held off as long as he could. The Georgia defensive back has been leaning towards Alabama for some time now, and on Friday night, he announced his commitment to Alabama. He had a long list of offers, and he took over half a dozen visits in 2019, but the Crimson Tide won out.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I’ve verbally committed to Alabama," said Branch. "It’s home there. I didn’t do it because of the coaching staff, I did because I wanna go against the best of the best every day. The campus is for me and the facilities are for me. The hospitality is amazing there. 'I told the Alabama coaches Monday and they called me right after very excited. "I made my decision Monday, right after I got back from Oklahoma. I chose Alabama over Oklahoma and Tennessee. "I have been so excited about committing. I almost committed Tuesday, but waited and I am looking forward to getting to Alabama and playing cornerback or safety."

RIVALS REACTION