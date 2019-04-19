Breaking: Alabama beats Sooners and Vols for Brian Branch
Brian Branch held off as long as he could. The Georgia defensive back has been leaning towards Alabama for some time now, and on Friday night, he announced his commitment to Alabama.
He had a long list of offers, and he took over half a dozen visits in 2019, but the Crimson Tide won out.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I’ve verbally committed to Alabama," said Branch. "It’s home there. I didn’t do it because of the coaching staff, I did because I wanna go against the best of the best every day. The campus is for me and the facilities are for me. The hospitality is amazing there.
'I told the Alabama coaches Monday and they called me right after very excited.
"I made my decision Monday, right after I got back from Oklahoma. I chose Alabama over Oklahoma and Tennessee.
"I have been so excited about committing. I almost committed Tuesday, but waited and I am looking forward to getting to Alabama and playing cornerback or safety."
RIVALS REACTION
Branch is a versatile defensive back that can play cornerback and safety. He has good size, he is physical, he is instinctive and Alabama is getting a good one. He is a prospect that has seen his stock rise early in 2019. With his ability, combined with frame and versatility, he is a valuable defensive back against the spread offenses of today. Alabama will still have to work to secure Branch's signature. He does plan to take more visits, but he said he feels very strong to Alabama at this time.