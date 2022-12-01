"It's been an outstanding year. I've been pretty focused on Ocean Springs, helping to do what I can to make history and bring home a state title. We have been playing hard as a team, taking things day by day, and we've, in turn, seeing the fruits of our labor. I'm grateful for the accolades and recognition people have given me, but I know it's not just about me; we are a team. So the success I have is because of all the guys in our locker room pouring their blood, sweat, and tears into it as well," Hubbard said.

Ocean Springs has done a tremendous job this season behind his leadership of Hubbard and his outstanding play using his legs and arm to help them remain undefeated to this point.

Ocean Springs (Miss.) ATH Brayson Hubbard is an interesting prospect for a number of reasons, including the fact that he's set to be a defensive back upon his arrival to Tuscaloosa, but for now, he's been the man behind the center taking on Quarterback responsibilities for Ocean Springs.

With Ocean Springs firmly in the mix to win a state title, Hubbard spoke about how he's handled his recruiting, maintaining a solid relationship with the Tide.

"Once I committed to Alabama, it was a big relief. The process is difficult, and it can be challenging to decide what school is best for you. It was crazy getting used to it. But, everything happens for a reason, and Alabama has done a great job showing me my opportunity." he said.

"Most of the time, I speak with Coach Golding, but the coaches have stayed in touch across their board. Once the season is over, I'll have a little more downtime, so things will pick up then, but at that point, I'll be all but done. I have my official visit in December, and then I'll head there in January for early enrollment," Hubbard said.

Hubbard is solid in his commitment to the Tide and ready to embrace his journey soon. In the meantime, he and his Ocean Springs teammates will take on Brandon (11-1) in a game that will determine who plays for the state championship.

Trainer Analysis (Wyatt Davis)

"Brayson has surpassed my expectations as a coach. His work ethic and character are second to none on and off the field. He may end up playing defensive back when he gets to Alabama, but what he's been able to do with Ocean Springs this season is nothing short of excellence. I expect Brayson to have tremendous success in Tuscaloosa." Davis said.