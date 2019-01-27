Jackson Bratton, four-star linebacker from Muscle Shoals High School in Alabama, was back in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for Junior Day. The long time Alabama commitment recaps the visit.

"The visit was awesome," Bratton said. "I really enjoyed being back down there. I spent time with Coach Golding, Coach Kool (Craig Kuligowski) and Coach Saban.

"We mostly talked about my future with the Tide and what their plans are for me. I'm trying to get a head start and learn the defense right now so me and Coach Golding went over a lot of defensive stuff in his office."

Bratton talked about his future position-wise for the Crimson Tide. He also discussed his relationship with Coach Golding.

"We haven’t talked about me being Mike or Will (linebacker) yet," he said. "I’m for sure going to be inside linebacker, but we haven’t gone over whether I’m going to be Mike or Will yet. Most of the time whoever knows the defense better and has more experience is the Mike."

"My relationship is coming along great with Coach Golding. We get along very well. He’s a great coach and knows the game of football very well. It’s pretty impressive how smart his football knowledge is. I can’t wait to play for him."

The Rivals250 recruit has seen an increase in attention from other programs. Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M will likely get visits from Bratton.

"Things are still the same with Bama," Bratton said. "The recent coaching changes does not effect my commitment. I'm happy with the replacements. I can't wait to see how they do this coming year."