Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 12:10:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Braswell is a man of his word

Jw5kkmab4rizbxzomajw
Adam Friedman
Special to BamaInsider.com

Chris Braswell, Rivals100 defensive end from St. Francis High School in Baltimore, committed to Alabama in late November. A pair of teammates, Shane Lee and Darrian Dalcourt, signed with the Crimso...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}