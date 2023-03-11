Alabama still needs two more wins to claim its second SEC Tournament title in three years, but Brandon Miller has already made some history in Nashville, Tennessee this weekend. With his transition layup in the second half of the Crimson Tide’s semifinal matchup against Missouri on Saturday, the five-star forward set Alabama freshman scoring record, passing Collin Sexton’s mark of 632 points in the 2017-18 season.

"It's a great accomplishment, but without my team, I wouldn't have done it without them, Miller said. "Just them building my confidence. I mean them just being here for me really built my confidence to break records like that, so that's the biggest thing."

Miller finished with a team-high 20 points, moving him to 645 points in his career. He set the school record in his 33rd game with the Crimson Tide, the same number of appearances Sexton had during his freshman season. Reggie King holds Alabama's overall single-season scoring record with 747 points over 33 games during his senior campaign in 1978-79.

Miller, who earned SEC player of the year earlier this week, leads the conference in scoring (19.5 points per game) and made 3s (96). He’s also averaging 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc.

Earlier Saturday, Miller was included as one of the 16 finalists for the John R. Wooden Award, given to the most outstanding player in college basketball. He was originally left off the list when it was announced earlier this month. Miller is also a semifinalist for the Naismith player of the year award.