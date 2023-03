Alabama men's basketball forward Brandon Miller was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The AP’s All-America list is one of four recognized in the NCAA record book toward consensus status. Miller was already named a first-team All-American by the Sporting News, while the NABC and USBWA have yet to release their All-America lists.

Miller is a candidate for some national player of the year awards. He is a semifinalist for the Naismith Award and was added to the Wooden Award semifinalist list during the SEC Championship Tournament after not being included originally. He's also a semifinalist for the Julius Erving Award given to the best forward in college basketball.

This story will be updated