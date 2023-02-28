TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite averaging 32.5 points in wins over South Carolina and Arkansas, Alabama freshman Brandon Miller wasn't named SEC Freshman of the Week or SEC Player of the Week on Monday.

Instead, the conference awarded those accolades to Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr. and to Kentukcy's Oscar Tshiebwe. While Miller's 32.5 points and 7.0 rebounds trump Smith's 25.0 points and 3.5 rebounds, along with Tshiebwe's 23.5 points, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Miller still had "a great week."

"We were proud of the week he had. He was able to focus a lot," Oats said during his Tuesday press conference. "I think if you look at the guys that got the two awards, Oscar (Tshibwe) had a great week too. He's the reigning player of the year, Kentucky had a dominating win and another strong win. We had two solid wins, but our team hasn't played the way it needs to. Nick Smith Jr. is coming off an injury and played well for Arkansas."

The snub comes at the end of a controversial week after his name was brought up in court during a capital murder case.

During last week's preliminary hearing, a Tuscaloosa police investigator testified that Miller was contacted by former Alabama teammate Darius Miles to bring him the gun allegedly used to kill Jamea Harris last month.

With calls for Alabama to suspend Miller, the move to give the awards to Smith and Tshiebwe was viewed as a way for the conference to not celebrate Miller after last week.

Oats doesn't see it that way.

"Look here's the deal, in our league in the SEC, they have to make tough decisions every week as to who gets it," Oats said. "There were great players who got the award. Brandon had a good week and I'm sure he'll get awards moving forward. We'll address that as it comes out."

Oats remained mute when asked if the controversy will affect Miller's chances for national awards. Miller was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list and the John Wood Award midseason watch list.

The freshman is also in line for the SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Player of the Year. The last Alabama player to be named the conference freshman of the year was Collin Sexton in 2018, while Herb Jones was the program's last SEC Player of the Year, winning the honor in 2021.