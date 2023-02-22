Brandon Miller will play tonight against South Carolina, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

“He is in South Carolina with our team. He went through walk-through today and we expect him to play this evening,” Byrne said on the Paul Finebaum show.

This comes a day after it was revealed in court that Miller was at the scene of the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris in January. The shooting led to the arrest of former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and his friend, Michael Davis, who were denied bond after being arrested for capital murder on Jan. 15.

During his Tuesday press conference, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Miller was "at the wrong spot at the wrong time." Oats was criticized for his comments and released a statement later that night, calling his remarks "unfortunate."

On Wednesday, Byrne agreed that Oats misspoke.

"Yesterday we began to hear some new things from the hearing and Coach Oats had just come out of practice and did not have the information from the hearing when he was talking with the media directly after practice," Bryne said. "He did not handle that in a way that he should have. We’ve addressed that with him. With that, Coach Oats only has so much information as well. Only law enforcement knows all the facts of the situation. The rest of us are still learning things."

Alongside Byrne's comments, Alabama Athletics released its own statement regarding the status of the freshman forward.

"UA Athletics continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement in the on-going investigation of this tragic situation," the statement read. "Based on all the information we have received, Brandon Miller is not considered a suspect in this case, only a cooperative witness. Today’s statement from Brandon’s lawyer adds additional context that the University has considered as part of its review of the facts. Based on all of the facts we have gathered, Brandon remains an active member of our team."

This story will be updated