"It's honestly crazy, especially with the team we have, how skilled we are," Alabama forward Nick Pringle said of Miller's record. "Five hundred points already? I mean, I don't think you can have a better freshman year than this."

The five-star forward is just the third Alabama player to reach the milestone in his freshman season. He’s also done it faster than any player in program history, edging out Collin Sexton, who scored his 500th point 28 games into his career in 2018. James Robinson took 30 games to reach 500 points during his freshman season in 1991.

Miller’s record-setting bucket came on an alley-oop layup with 7:49 left in the first half of Alabama’s 108-59 win over Georgia on Saturday. He finished the afternoon with 21 points, marking his 18th straight game in double-figure scoring. Miller has scored in double digits points in all but one of his games this season, an 8-point performance at then-No.1 Houston.

“He’s got all kinds of different ways of scoring,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “You can try to take him out, you can do a really good job on him, and he still ends up with 13, 15, 16 [points] on a great defensive night by the opponent. He still ends up finding a way to put up points on a regular basis.”





Collin Sexton holds Alabama’s freshman scoring record with 632 points during the 2017-18 season. Following Saturday’s game, Miller sits at 506 points with four games remaining in the regular season. At Miller’s current rate of 18.74 points per game, he’ll reach the record in seven games.