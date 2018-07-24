Bradley Sylve beats the sun on his race to recovery. Its been two years since the former Alabama defensive back tore his Achilles tendon one day before the Crimson Tide’s Pro Day in 2016.



Since then the NFL opportunities have been sparse. After sitting out a year, Sylve signed with the Buffalo Bills in April of 2017, spending training camp with the team before being cut in September when the preseason roster was reduced to 53 players. He then joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad where he remained until October. In January the Port Sulphur, La., native received another shot with his hometown team. However, that came to an end as the Saints released him after selecting two defensive backs in this year’s draft.

Now Sylve’s days begin with 5:30 a.m. trips to the practice field and end with him waiting for his next opportunity to pursue his dream.

“The most important thing I learned is that you have to stay patient,” Sylve said. “Patience is a virtue. You can’t get frustrated when you get cut or anything. You just have to take that to the chin and work harder. You just have to keep your feet and pray.”