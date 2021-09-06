BONE: Weekly recruiting thoughts

Finkley will announce his college decision on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. (CST). The finalists remain the same: Alabama, Colorado and Texas. I believe it will shock all if Finkley selects Colorado. This has felt like a battle between Alabama and Texas for the last 2-3 months.

Finkley took an official visit to Texas in June. He has yet to take an official visit to Alabama. He attended Alabama's spring game, took an unofficial in June and returned to Tuscaloosa in late July for the Champions Cook-Out.

This is one that has been all over the place, and it's a lot different than some who crave the attention. Finkley is the complete opposite. He rarely does any interviews. He rarely posts on social media. He keeps things very quiet even amongst teammates and coaches. He has done a great job in keeping everyone guessing heading into the decision.

