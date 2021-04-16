 Alabama Crimson Tide football news
BONE: The latest on Alabama football key targets

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!

Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides you with the latest recruiting news going into the weekend regarding key targets that could be next to commit to the Crimson Tide. Bone also provides more intel on Alabama's newest commitment Jaheim Oatis, the 6-foot-6, 348-pound prospect that committed to Alabama on Wednesday. Click the play button to watch the video.

