1. Malcom Johnson announced his commitment today to Auburn. Johnson chose the Tigers over Alabama, LSU, Florida and Georgia. It’s a little bit of a sudden surprise. I spoke with our guys at AuburnSports who even said they would not have predicted Johnson to Auburn last week. It did seem Alabama was in a very good spot with him. He becomes Auburn’s first wide receiver commitment. Alabama has three. Keep in mind there were many who thought Leary was going to Auburn a few months ago before he announced for the Tide.

