BONE: Alabama set for monster recruiting weekend

The Crimson Tide will host nine official visitors this weekend including seven who rank in the Rivals100. Be sure to follow our weekend recruiting thread for the very latest scoop, nuggets, interviews and much more!

The burning questions

Is Alabama still a legit contender for Arch Manning?

Will the Tide create separation from the pack for targets like Richard Young, Olaus Alinen and Wilkin Formby?

How much ground can Alabama make up with Anthony Hill, Kadyn Proctor and Francis Mauigoa?

Is it a two-team battle for Oklahoma athlete Jacobe Johnson?

Will the Tide make a big push for Rivals100 linebacker Raul Aguirre?

Which kicker (s) earns an offer from Alabama this weekend during Alabama's kicking camp?

