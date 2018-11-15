Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-15 09:16:37 -0600') }} football Edit

BONE: Alabama Crimson Tide football recruiting Q and A

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider.com
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | Contact

Forums: Talk of Champions | Recruiting with Andrew Bone


Tbjqvlmtbjs78pengoni
What is the latest on George Pickens? Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com has the latest.
George Pickens (Photo by: Chad Simmons)

Please ask any questions within this thread. I’ll try to answer all on Thursday.

We really are starting to get down to the final push for the top recruits in this class especially those who will make their final decisions next month.

Crazy to think about so many different scenarios.

RB- Will Bama get Trey Sanders on board or does a possible backup option like Deondrick Glass or DJ Williams get a shot?

WR/TE- George Pickens is still in-play, but...

Premium Subscribers access the exclusive Q and A here

ICYMI

Running List of Injuries (Updated November 15)

No brace on Tua

Wednesday Insider Report (The Citadel Week)

Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown still 'day-to-day'

Saban comments on Terrell Lewis and Trevon Diggs

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}