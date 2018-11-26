Each Monday I provide my 10 recruiting thoughts. This week I will focus on the top recruits who visited Tuscaloosa this weekend, but also provide insight on where things stand overall in this recruiting class. College coaches returned to road last night and started having in-home visits with key targets. Alabama will be a week behind, but much rather play in the SEC Championship. So I am going to do things a little different this week on my recruiting thoughts. I am going to give an update at each position while adding information about the Iron Bowl weekend rather than just drop a random order of info.

Here we go.....

1. Quarterback: I don't think there is too much to worry about at this position. Taulia Tagovailoa, four-star quarterback from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, has been so focused on his senior season and guiding the Warriors to the Class 7A state championship game that he hasn't paid too much attention to recruiting.

He has taken a few visits including LSU and Tennessee. He has also been in Tuscaloosa for every home game. I just have a hard time seeing him flip. Paul Tyson, four-star quarterback from Hewitt-Trussville School in Alabama, is very solid with his commitment.

2. Running Back: Alabama hosted its top running back target, Trey Sanders,this past weekend for his official visit. Sanders is a tough one to get a hold off for interviews these days. He's been tough for the last two years.

It's a little easier to get him in person at an event. I was able to get him prior to his game against Hoover, but it may be a little harder this time. I have a contact at IMG hoping to set up an interview with him this week. We'll see if it happens. I continue to like Alabama's chances with the five-star. He has taken official visits to Alabama and Texas.

He mentioned a possible trip to LSU, but I am not sure it will happen with the Tigers recent addition of John Emery to its class. Florida also remains a major threat with his brother, Umstead, on the Gators team. I feel pretty strong about Sanders re-joining Alabama's class when he announces a decision on December 19.

