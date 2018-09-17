Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 18:40:52 -0500') }} football Edit

BONE: 10 Alabama recruiting thoughts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider.com
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Early look at top recruits heading to Tuscaloosa this weekend!

Brandon Turnage updates his recruitment

Is Brandon Turnage solid with his commitment to the Crimson Tide?

How important is this weekend as it pertains to recruiting for Alabama?

Alabama extended a new offer last week to one of the top defensive tackles in Virginia!

What's the latest on five-star safety Dax Hill after his official visit to Michigan?

Alabama commitments Paul Tyson and Taulia Tagovailoa continue their incredible senior seasons!

We take a closer look at a few key Alabama vs. Texas A&M recruiting battle

