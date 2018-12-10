Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-10 17:30:27 -0600') }} football Edit

BONE: 10 Alabama football recruiting thoughts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider.com
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!


Gaqjkve19fswi9vgko6x
Five-star DE Kayvon Thibodeaux set for announcement

Alabama added two big commitments on Saturday. What does it mean for the Crimson Tide?

Does Clay Webb's commitment to Georgia have any effect on the Tide's OL class?

More key head-to-head battles between Georgia on the horizon.

Can Alabama land one of its top edge rusher this week?

The latest on Ishmael Sopsher and his brother.

Alabama QB commitment not often discussed had a big performance in the state championship last week.

Get all the latest scoop on the Crimson Tide recruiting front!

READ HERE

Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}