Each week the very latest on the Alabama recruiting front is delivered to BamaInsider.com subscribers!

Get the very latest on the big official visit weekend which included key targets such as Khris Bogle and Jordan Battle.

What's the latest on four-star running back Deondrick Glass (pictured) after his official visit?

Does Alabama have a chance to flip Jeffery Carter or Nathan Pickering after their trips to Tuscaloosa on Saturday?

Alabama extended a new in-state offer. Find out a few other top underclassmen who attended the game against Mississippi State!

Is Alabama considering a second tight end in the 2019 class?

Get all this information and much more!

CLICK HERE