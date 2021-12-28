Bill O'Brien back with Alabama after missing time due to COVID-19

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is back with the Crimson Tide after isolating last week following a positive COVID-19 test. Last Wednesday (Dec. 22), Alabama announced that O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone both tested positive for COVID-19 but were expected to coach in this week’s Cotton Bowl semifinal.

After overseeing a pair of the Crimson Tide’s practices virtually, O’Brien was able to fly into Dallas on Tuesday morning to rejoin the team in person. The quick return was made possible thanks to the SEC’s new COVID-19 protocols, which align with Monday’s CDC announcement, reducing isolation times from 10 days to five days.

“I feel good, personally,” O’Brien said during a virtual media availability Tuesday. “I’m excited to be back. I got in this morning after talking with our trainer Jeff Allen about the changes to the SEC protocols. Throughout the time when I was in Tuscaloosa, I’ve been able to do my job virtually. It’s pretty with technology.”

O’Brien said he was able to remain involved in every practice and meeting during his time away from the team. The isolation wasn't completely foreign to him as he had experience coaching remotely while serving as the Houston Texans' head coach last season.

“Really, I think the biggest thing is Coach Saban made everything normal,” O’Brien said. “It was like I was actually there.”

O’Brien also credited Daniel Lyerly and Kaleb Medema of Alabama’s video department for ensuring his ability to keep in touch with his players virtually in meetings. In addition, Alabama leaned on its vast staff of analysts as former offensive line coach Joe Pendry was temporarily promoted to an on-field role to take Marone’s place while fellow offensive analyst Alex Mortenson and graduate assistant Montana Murphy helped oversee the quarterbacks.

"It wasn't anything different," wide receiver Jameson Williams said. "We went to practice, other coaches took over his role. We had to script everything, but the next day we went, he was on the Zoom. We heard his voice and he's drawing up everything, he's talking to the O-line, receivers, basically going over corrections. So that was how that was."

Still, quarterback Bryce Young admits not having his offensive coordinator there in person required a bit of an adjustment.

“That was really rough,” Young said. “Not having him in person for an extended period of time, not having him on the field for a few practices, that was tough. … He did a great job. He was still Zooming in, he was still running every meeting virtually. So he was still obviously helping us out throughout everything and he was still talking to us. But when he’s not there in person, you obviously lose that instant feedback, that presence.”

Young spoke glowingly of the job Mortensen and Murphy did in O’Brien’s absence, stating that he has been able to bounce thoughts and ideas off them throughout the season. Mortensen played quarterback at Arkansas and Samford from 2004-08 while Murphy is a former walk-on quarterback at Alabama from 2016-17.

“Those are guys that I trust completely and guys who maybe aren’t always publicized, but those are the guys who win games behind the scenes,” Young said. “Those guys stepped up tremendously, and they’ve been doing that all year.”

No. 1 Alabama (12-1) will play No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will serve as a semifinal in the College Football Playoff with the winner advancing to the national championship game in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.