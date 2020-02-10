National Signing Day has come and gone. Recruiting classes are all but finished and the results are ready to be dissected. Today, Rivals.com’s position-by-position look at the 2020 cycles begins with the country’s top quarterback classes.

1. ALABAMA

Bryce Young (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Nick Saban reloaded at quarterback this year by flipping five-star Bryce Young away from USC. The No. 1 quarterback in the nation (and No. 2 overall prospect) committed to the Trojans early in his recruitment but, as things looked increasingly grim for USC, Young started to take a closer look at what Alabama had to offer. Towards the end of September, Young decided to flip to Alabama after visiting the campus. Alabama lost Tua Tagovailoa to the NFL, but still has a solid stable of quarterbacks going into next season. Young joins Mac Jones and Taulia Tagovailoa, both of whom have already established themselves on the depth chart. Depending on how things shake out during the offseason, Young could be in line to get a decent amount of playing time come the fall.

2. CLEMSON

D.J. Uiagalelei (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Tigers are on an outstanding run recruiting top quarterbacks and D.J. Uiagalelei is up next. The No. 3 overall prospect committed to Clemson back in May and there wasn’t much drama leading up to the decision. Oregon was in the mix but Uiagalelei seemed to be drawn to Clemson, its system and the coaches. Uiagalelei is the heir apparent once Trevor Lawrence moves onto the NFL. Already on campus, Uiagalelei has drawn rave reviews for his arm strength and even worked as the scout team quarterback during Clemson’s College Football Playoff run.

3. TENNESSEE

Harrison Bailey (Rivals.com)

The Vols have struggled at the quarterback position over the last few years, but five-star Harrison Bailey should help in a major way. There will likely be an opportunity for immediate playing time for the Georgia native and he’ll have some great weapons around him. Behind an offensive line that should see significant improvement over the next couple years, Bailey will have a chance to show off his big arm and playmaking abilities.

4. OHIO STATE

CJ Stroud (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

CJ Stroud made his Rivals250 debut after a strong summer and an outstanding senior season helped his recruitment explode. Ohio State made a big push for the California signal caller and landed his commitment on the first day of the Early Signing period. Stroud has a skill set that should fit in very well with what Ohio State likes to do on offense. He throws the ball with accuracy, can move well in the pocket, and does a nice job getting the ball out of his hand quickly.

5. TEXAS

Ja’Quinden Jackson (Sam Spiegelman)