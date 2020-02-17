News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-17 07:36:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Best 1-2 Punch in 2020: Running Backs

Demarkcus Bowman
Demarkcus Bowman (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

With 2020 in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at the teams that brought in the best 1-2 punches at each position. Today, we continue with the running backs.

RELATED: Top RB classes in 2020 cycle | Top 1-2 punch at QB

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

1. CLEMSON

Pryor gets overlooked a little bit because of how talented Bowman is, but this is a tremendous duo and each could break out at different times.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

2. GEORGIA

Milton could be the next great back for Georgia but don’t sleep on Edwards as a late pickup. The Bulldogs know how to produce running backs and both should have success.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

3. SOUTH CAROLINA

Lloyd is a five-star and has a chance to be a superstar for the Gamecocks but White, a JUCO transfer, is also ready to impact right away and is a bull.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SOUTH CAROLINA FANS AT GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM

4. ALABAMA

McClellan is a great back and huge steal from Oklahoma, while Williams has a ton of promise as a local get.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

5. ARIZONA STATE

Ngata is a great dual threat who can hurt you in the passing game. Trayanum is a very good get from the Midwest.


SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARIZONA STATE FANS AT DEVILSDIGEST.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}