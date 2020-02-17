Best 1-2 Punch in 2020: Running Backs
With 2020 in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at the teams that brought in the best 1-2 punches at each position. Today, we continue with the running backs.
RELATED: Top RB classes in 2020 cycle | Top 1-2 punch at QB
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
1. CLEMSON
Pryor gets overlooked a little bit because of how talented Bowman is, but this is a tremendous duo and each could break out at different times.
2. GEORGIA
Milton could be the next great back for Georgia but don’t sleep on Edwards as a late pickup. The Bulldogs know how to produce running backs and both should have success.
3. SOUTH CAROLINA
Lloyd is a five-star and has a chance to be a superstar for the Gamecocks but White, a JUCO transfer, is also ready to impact right away and is a bull.
4. ALABAMA
McClellan is a great back and huge steal from Oklahoma, while Williams has a ton of promise as a local get.
5. ARIZONA STATE
Ngata is a great dual threat who can hurt you in the passing game. Trayanum is a very good get from the Midwest.