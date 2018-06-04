Kamaar Bell, three-star offensive guard from Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia, had a great camp session on Monday. He earned a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama earlier this spring, but needed to have a strong showing at the Tide's camp. Mission accomplished.

"I did very well," Bell said. "I am ready to commit. The coaches said they want me there now. I spoke with Coach Saban and a lot of of the other coaches. I plan on committing soon.

"I worked out at guard and center. Coach Key said I performed great. He wants me there now. I love Coach Key. He is the best man I have ever met. I loved everything about the camp. It was very hard work."

Bell is ready to commit to Alabama, but wants to wait a little longer. Alabama is the clear favorite to reel in his commitment.

"I will probably commit next month," he said. "I just like how they work harder than everyone else."

The Peach State lineman has continued to see his stock soar since his offer from Alabama. He has since added offers from several schools including Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and West Virginia.