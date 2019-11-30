PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Graduate senior Beetle Bolden scored a season-high 23 points, including 15 in the second half alone, and knocked down a career-best six three-pointers to lead the Alabama men’s basketball team past Southern Miss 83-66 on Friday night in the final game of the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

“I thought our energy was really good out of the gate, which was good. I told these guys to make a character game and play as hard as you can," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "I thought it was a great start, we finished 5 of 5 at the rim in the first five minutes of the game then we went 0-for-1 over the next 15 minutes. I just didn’t think we would get the ball in the paint enough and settled for too many threes. Maybe our legs got a little tired, but we started to drag the ball back into the paint during the second half and I thought we did a better job with that.

"The 3 started to drop a little later. I thought overall our defense was a lot better tonight than previously, especially last night. Rebounding-wise we were even on the glass and I was hoping to win the rebounding battle but we have some guys who are banged up and who have some injuries but I was proud of them.”