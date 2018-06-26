Carson Beck, 2020 quarterback from Providence High School in Jacksonville, Florida, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Tuesday. Beck, originally committed to play baseball at Florida, received an offer from the Crimson Tide earlier this month.

"Just the family environment up at Alabama," Beck said when asked why he committed to Alabama. "Getting to talk to guys that are there now and asking them about their experience there. Also, getting to be around a group of coaches that care about you and care about your success really just made me fall in love with Alabama."

Beck returned to Tuscaloosa for the Champions Cook-Out on Friday night. Alabama's new QB coach expressed to the rising junior how high he was on the Tide's recruiting board.

"I was talking to Coach Enos, the QB coach, and he kept talking about how much the staff wanted me there. He told me how it was a unanimous decision among all the coaches that I was the QB they wanted, and it was just something I couldn’t turn down.

"It was great getting to meet a bunch of the guys committed already and getting to know who they were was nice."

Beck will go on a football scholarship at Alabama. He plans to play baseball for the Crimson Tide as a walk-on.

"I have talked to the (baseball) coaches a little, but not much," he said. "Their facilities are super nice."

Beck spoke earlier this month about the time he spent with Coach Enos when he earned his offer from Alabama.

"I loved getting to work with him," he said. "We pretty much just went through the route tree in the beginning. He coached me up on a few things I needed to work on I enjoyed it."