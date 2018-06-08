Over the next two weeks, BamaInsider.com will break down the top 40 most important players for the upcoming season. Players were rated based on their projected impact on Alabama’s success next season. Today we continue the series by examining players 20-16.

Alabama’s title defense doesn’t begin until Sept. 1, but that won’t stop us from looking ahead a couple of months. The Crimson Tide will look to make its fifth straight College Football Playoff on its way to bringing home an 18th national championship to Tuscaloosa, Ala. Despite suffering some key losses to the NFL, Alabama’s roster should be well equipped to achieve both goals.

If A-Day is any indication, Alabama’s kicking woes might soon become a thing of the past. Much to the delight of the anxious fans inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium, redshirt freshman Joseph Bulovas earned co-MVP honors during the scrimmage, converting on 5 of 7 field-goal attempts with a long of 49 yards.

Bulovas came to Alabama last fall rated as the No. 1 kicker in the 2017 class but failed to live up to the hype. After struggling to maintain consistency during fall camp he was beaten out by walk-on Andy Pappanastos resulting in a redshirt season. Alabama’s hoping the year off helped Bulovas to get his bearings as he looks to take over the kicking duties this year.

If Bulovas’ struggles resurface, Alabama has some insurance in graduate transfer Austin Jones. The Crimson Tide could elect to use a two-kicker system as Jones doesn’t have the same leg as Bulovas but has been accurate from short range throughout his career. Either way, Bulovas’ big leg will also be relied on for kickoffs.