Over the next two weeks, BamaInsider.com will break down the top 40 most important players for the upcoming season. Players were rated based on their projected impact on Alabama’s success next season. Today we continue the series by examining players 25-21.

Alabama’s title defense doesn’t begin until Sept. 1, but that won’t stop us from looking ahead a couple of months. The Crimson Tide will look to make its fifth straight College Football Playoff on its way to bringing home an 18th national championship to Tuscaloosa, Ala. Despite suffering some key losses to the NFL, Alabama’s roster should be well equipped to achieve both goals.

Xavier McKinney started this season by changing his jersey to No. 15, the number previously worn by starting safety Ronnie Harrison. By the looks of it, McKinney could be in line to take Harrison's role on the field as well.



After spending the majority of his freshman season on special teams, McKinney worked at safety with Alabama’s first-team defense this spring. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound safety is not quite as big as Harrison (6-foot-3, 214-pounds) but still plays with the same hard-hitting style. Earlier this year, a video surfaced of McKinney completing a 305-pound power clean.

McKinney will still need to fend off fellow sophomore Daniel Wright as well as junior Jared Mayden this fall for the starting spot beside Deionte Thompson. However, at this point, he's leading the race.