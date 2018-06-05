Over the next two weeks, BamaInsider.com will break down the top 40 most important players for the upcoming season. Players were rated based on their projected impact on Alabama’s success next season. Today we continue the series by examining players 35-31.

Alabama’s title defense doesn’t begin until Sept. 1, but that won’t stop us from looking ahead a couple of months. The Crimson Tide will look to make its fifth straight College Football Playoff on its way to bringing home an 18th national championship to Tuscaloosa, Ala. Despite suffering some key losses to the NFL, Alabama’s roster should be well equipped to achieve both goals.

Following A-Day, Alabama head coach Nick Saban rattled off a list of six defensive backs he felt confident with. Players with starting experience in Trevon Diggs and Deionte Thompson were mentioned, while Xavier McKinney, Savion Smith, Shyheim Carter and Jared Mayden also made the list. Sophomore Daniel Wright did not.

Wright’s omission from Saban’s list comes as somewhat of a surprise after the former four-star safety showed signs of promise during his freshman year. Wright recorded just 10 tackles through 13 games last season, appearing primarily on special teams. It was there where the hard-hitting safety provided glimpses of how deadly he can be on the field.

Wright leveled Florida State kick returner Keith Gavin in the first quarter of last year’s season-opener and doled out a few more big blows as the year went on. While Saban said he still has to make “significant improvement,” don’t count out the young safety just yet.