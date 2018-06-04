BamaInsider Top 40 for 2018: Potential breakout players highlight 40-36
Alabama’s title defense doesn’t begin until Sept. 1, but that won’t stop us from looking ahead a couple of months. The Crimson Tide will look to make its fifth straight College Football Playoff on its way to bringing home an 18th national championship to Tuscaloosa, Ala. Despite suffering some key losses to the NFL, Alabama’s roster should be well equipped to achieve both goals.
Over the next two weeks, BamaInsider.com will break down the top 40 most important players for the upcoming season. Players were rated based on their projected impact on Alabama’s success next season. Today we start the series by examining players 40-36.
No. 40: Austin Jones, K
Yes, a backup kicker makes the list. Then again, graduate transfer Austin Jones might be playing as a little more than a backup this season. The former Temple kicker was brought on by Alabama this offseason after making 50 of 67 (74.6 percent) career field-goal attempts with the Owls.
Jones doesn’t have quite the same leg power as redshirt freshman Joseph Bulovas, who will show up later on this list. However, the graduate transfer’s accuracy might make him Alabama’s go-to guy on shorter field goals if the Crimson Tide elects to use a two-kicker system. If that’s the case, Jones might actually see more action than Bulovas given that Alabama’s high-powered offense projects to drive deep into its opponent’s territory on most possessions.
No. 39: Mac Jones, QB
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news