BamaInsider Top 40 for 2018: Linebackers dominate 10-6
Alabama’s title defense doesn’t begin until Sept. 1, but that won’t stop us from looking ahead a couple of months. The Crimson Tide will look to make its fifth straight College Football Playoff on its way to bringing home an 18th national championship to Tuscaloosa, Ala. Despite suffering some key losses to the NFL, Alabama’s roster should be well equipped to achieve both goals.
Over the next two weeks, BamaInsider.com will break down the top 40 most important players for the upcoming season. Players were rated based on their projected impact on Alabama’s success next season. Today we continue the series by examining players 10-6.
No. 10: Terrell Lewis, LB
The last time we saw Terrell Lewis during a competitive game, the Alabama linebacker was standing above Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm after bringing him down for a crucial sack in overtime of the national championship game. The play was one of just a few highlights the talented pass-rusher made during a season that saw him miss 10 games after tearing a ligament in his elbow during the season-opener against Florida State.
Lewis’ appearance in the national championship game came in his first career start as he tallied a career-high seven tackles against the Bulldogs. Now that he’s fully healthy, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound outside linebacker should play a vital role in revamping Alabama’s pass rush. Lewis will most likely sub in at Jack linebacker on passing downs when Alabama can take advantage of his ability to get to the quarterback.
No. 9: Anfernee Jennings, LB
