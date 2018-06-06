Over the next two weeks, BamaInsider.com will break down the top 40 most important players for the upcoming season. Players were rated based on their projected impact on Alabama’s success next season. Today we continue the series by examining players 30-26

Alabama’s title defense doesn’t begin until Sept. 1, but that won’t stop us from looking ahead a couple of months. The Crimson Tide will look to make its fifth straight College Football Playoff on its way to bringing home an 18th national championship to Tuscaloosa, Ala. Despite suffering some key losses to the NFL, Alabama’s roster should be well equipped to achieve both goals.

The kid with a name that seems tailor-made for a punter will now be in charge of replacing the name that defined the position for Alabama the past four years. This season Skyler Delong will step into the paradox of being thrust into the spotlight as a freshman while still finding himself in the shadow of Alabama’s all-time leading punter JK Scott.



No one is expecting DeLong to completely replace the three-time All-American right away. Although, it’s worth noting Scott finished runner-up for the Ray Guy Award his first year on campus. Comparisons like that will be tough to shake.

So far, DeLong is off to a promising start. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound punter pinned six of his 10 punts on A-Day inside the 20-yard line, solidifying his starting spot heading into fall camp. Those added reps this spring should also help buffer some of the pressure as he transitions to the college level.