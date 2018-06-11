Over the next two weeks, BamaInsider.com will break down the top 40 most important players for the upcoming season. Players were rated based on their projected impact on Alabama’s success next season. Today we continue the series by examining players 15-11.

Alabama’s title defense doesn’t begin until Sept. 1, but that won’t stop us from looking ahead a couple of months. The Crimson Tide will look to make its fifth straight College Football Playoff on its way to bringing home an 18th national championship to Tuscaloosa, Ala. Despite suffering some key losses to the NFL, Alabama’s roster should be well equipped to achieve both goals.

Ross Pierschbacher has been here before. Alabama experimented with switching the offensive lineman from guard to center heading into his sophomore season in 2016. However, the snapping duties were ultimately passed on to Bradley Bozeman, who manned the position the past two years.



With Bozeman now in the NFL, Alabama will once again turn to Pierschbacher to lock down the middle of its offensive line. Now a senior, the three-year starting guard appears more ready for the responsibility.

“I think I’ve learned a lot, just experience-wise and really kind of understanding all the positions even more and just the system that we go through,” Pierschbacher said earlier this year. “Two years it was kind of fresh and new, I was trying to learn on the fly. Now just having that experience going into it, knowing a little bit more, and just being around the same kind of guys, playing next to Jonah and Bradley last year and stuff like that has helped.”

Pierschbacher’s role recently became more important as backup center transferred from the program after graduating from Alabama last month.