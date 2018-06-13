Alabama has an embarrassment of riches at running back with at least four players who could start at most schools. So why is Damien Harris among the Crimson Tide’s five most important players for the upcoming season?



Dependability.

Harris returns for his senior year with a chance to become the first Alabama back to rush for 1,000 yards or more in three straight seasons. Depending on how many carries he gets, he even has an outside chance of gaining the 1,395 rushing yards needed to pass Derrick Henry’s school record of 3,591.

Chances are, Harris will fall short of that mark due to sharing the ball with Alabama’s other backs. But that doesn’t affect his value to the Crimson Tide. Last season, Harris showed he didn’t need many carries to make an impact, finishing No. 12 in the nation with 7.41 yards per touch.

Although, that’s not even the star back’s best stat.