Alabama and LSU have formed one of the fiercest rivalries in college football since Nick Saban took the reigns as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. Yes, this is as intense as it gets with the hatred LSU fans have for the six-time national championship head coach after he departed Baton Rouge for the NFL only to return a few years later to the SEC-West.

Alabama has won seven in a row against the Tigers with the streak starting to New Orleans for the 2012 national championship. Most of the battles have come down to the wire. Alabama has found a way to win late in a lot of those games. Will Alabama do it again in Death Valley on Saturday night?

The recruiting battles between the two programs have also been as fierce as the rivalry on the field. Nick Saban went straight to Louisiana to recruit players when he arrived in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide has made a strong impression in the Pelican State from the first LSU to Bama flip, Luther Davis, to Saivion Smith who played for the Tigers a few years ago, and now starts in the secondary for the Crimson Tide.

We take a look back at some of those intense recruiting battles. Not players who had Alabama and LSU in their top five. Not players from Alabama who signed with LSU or Louisiana players who signed with Alabama. We are talking down to two schools. Fighting neck-and-neck to land a signature.

We look at former, current and future players for both teams.

