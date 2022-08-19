Bama RB commit Justice Haynes impresses in season debut, talks Tide
MILTON, Ga- Alabama commit Justice Haynes put on a show for Buford HS (Ga,) going against his future teammate Tony Mitchell's Thompson HS (Ala.) squad with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a rushing score in a 38-7 blowout win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday. The talented running back then spoke to Tide Illustrated and gave the latest on his commitment status and where things stand with the Tide.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news