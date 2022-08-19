MILTON, Ga- Alabama commit Justice Haynes put on a show for Buford HS (Ga,) going against his future teammate Tony Mitchell's Thompson HS (Ala.) squad with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a rushing score in a 38-7 blowout win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday. The talented running back then spoke to Tide Illustrated and gave the latest on his commitment status and where things stand with the Tide.