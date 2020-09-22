Calvin Ridley's breakout continues in week 2

Calvin Ridley is off to a historic start to the 2020 NFL season. He stole the show on Sunday, catching a team-high seven receptions for a game-high 109 yards and two touchdowns. In the same game, Julio Jones and Amari Cooper combined to catch eight receptions for 124 yards while failing to find the end zone. Ridley is currently on pace to finish the season with 128 receptions, 1,912 yards and 32 touchdowns. For a little perspective, in his first two seasons combined, Ridley caught 127 receptions, 1,687 yards and scored 17 times.

Jalen Hurts make his debut

Jalen Hurts didn't have to wait long to see the field. He lined up as a wide receiver on a few plays for the Eagles. On one play, Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz faked it left to Hurts before tossing a 10-yard completion to tight end Dallas Goedert across the middle of the field. The Eagles also deployed Hurts on other plays including a running play from the Rams' 3-yard line. While these trick plays aren't the reason the Eagles drafted Hurts, their inclusion in the second week suggests that Hurts' role with the offense will continue to increase.

2020 Leaders

Scoring Calvin Ridley 4 TDs (T1st overall) Josh Jacobs 3 TDs (T12th overall)

Rushing Derrick Henry 200 yards (2nd overall) Josh Jacobs 181 yards (5th overall) Kenyan Drake 146 yards (15th overall)

Receiving Calvin Ridley 239 yards (1st overall) Amari Cooper 181 yards (T9th overall) Julio Jones 181 yards (T9th overall)

Tackles Eddie Jackson 14 Levi Wallace 12

Sack Quinnen Williams 2 (T3rd overall) Landon Collins 1

Interceptions Landon Collins 1 (T2nd overall) Marlon Humphrey 1 (T2nd overall)

Josh Jacobs dominates opening week

Josh Jacobs proved he was a man among boys when he powered the Raiders to a 34-30 victory over the Panthers on Sunday after carrying the ball 25 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns while catching four receptions for 46 yards. "That was a little bit like (former Chicago Bear running back) Walter Payton used to play," Gruden said to Sacramento Bee reporter Anthony Galaviz. "It was hot as hell. He got beat up early. He insisted on coming back, and he insisted on getting the ball as a runner and receiver. He is special.”

Is it Tua time yet?

On Sunday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions and finished just under 200 yards passing in a 21-11 loss to New England. It’s unlikely the Dolphins move on from Fitzpatrick this week, but another bad performance could be the beginning of the end for the veteran quarterback. Back in July, I predicted that Tagovailoa would assume the starting role by week four. Of course, Miami coach Brian Flores wasn’t ready to entertain questions about Tagovailoa’s departure from the bench ahead of Sunday’s contest. "The entire team or the guys who are on the active roster have to be ready to go, and Tua is part of that," Flores said to Palm Beach Post reporter Joe Schad. "There’s no specific to pulling someone. It’s no different than if a guy goes down. The next guy’s got to be ready. Flores can say that all he wants, but only four of 16 quarterbacks taken in the first round since 2015 waited more than four games. I don’t expect Tua to be the fifth.

Cyrus Jones eyes return to the NFL

Former Alabama defensive back Cyrus Jones eyes NFL return (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports).

Defensive back Cyrus Jones was cut by Baltimore in November. Shortly after joining the Denver Broncos their team doctor discovered he had a congenital coronary defect and would need open-heart surgery. “If I would have not got cut by Baltimore, I would have never found out what was really going on with me,” Jones said to Baltimore Sun reporter Glenn Graham. “...They say the majority of the time, you never know until the worst thing happens — you drop dead — and, after the fact, they figure it out. So somebody has been watching over me this whole time, for 26 years.” According to Graham's reporting, Jones is expected to workout for a handful of teams soon in hopes of landing a spot on someone's practice squad.