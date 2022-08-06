Bama Commit Spotlight: Number 2: Yhonzae Pierre
Outside linebacker Yhonzae Pierre helped the Tide establish early in-state dominance. Pierre is a twitchy athlete with the frame to add 20-30lbs in the weight room while maintaining his speed. In a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news